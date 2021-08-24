Ontario police ask criminals not to flush drugs down toilet after coke stash clogs pipe

We can all relate to getting a little anxious when being pulled over or otherwise dealing with the cops, and maybe even making some less-than-intelligent decisions as a result, whether or not we are guilty.

For those who are guilty, though, there is (of course) way more of an impetus to panic — and the need to get rid of any evidence.

After a lengthy investigation and subsequent drug bust at multiple locations in the Toronto area, a group of criminals learned the hard way that some ways of disposing of illicit product in a hurry are far less effective than others.

York Regional Police shared news of the bust on Tuesday, entreating anyone with a massive amount of drugs in their possession not to try and flush them down the toilet in the event of a raid.

"An important tip: trying to flush a lot of coke might just clog the toilet," the force jokingly tweeted out this morning along with details and photo evidence of the bust.

FIREARMS AND DRUGS SEIZED IN VAUGHAN- Investigators have laid charges & seized guns & drugs following an investigation in Vaughan. Also, as an important tip, trying to flush a lot of coke might just clog the toilet.https://t.co/i81RtZdF7D pic.twitter.com/TlPzZUTvk3 — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 24, 2021

Search warrants carried out in Vaughan, Newmarket and Toronto yielded five firearms plus multiple replica guns; brass knuckles, tasers and knives; scales and packaging materials; plus a hefty amount of crystal meth, heroin, fentanyl, magic mushrooms, opioid pills and cocaine, the latter of which the dealers unsuccessfully attempted to flush last-second.

Sadly for them and happily for law enforcement, the 115 g — which appeared to be divided into multiple baggies for trafficking — did not go down easily, as anyone with common sense could have predicted.

A 25-year-old, a 35-year-old and a 51-year-old face multiple charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, meaning their plans for the future are now completely down the drain.