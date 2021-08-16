The moon lit up Toronto's skies this weekend and the photos are out of this world

A glorious half moon ascended into the Toronto sky this weekend and of course people documented it with equally stunning photos.

The half moon could actually already faintly be seen rising by the afternoon.

The moon is currently waxing gibbous, and is almost exactly half visible, making for some very picturesque images.

Someone even managed to snap a photo of the moon over Wonderland's rollercoasters in a bright purple sky.

More of a crescent moon, just as pretty but perhaps not as noticeable, could also be seen last week.

I checked again just now. The moon is still there in Toronto pic.twitter.com/rAAi4dC0iT — 🌿Graeme🌿 (@fonebone45) August 16, 2021

It's not the only magical summer sky phenomenon you can catch around here: the Perseids have made an appearance in the area as well.