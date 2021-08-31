Man punches Canada's Wonderland employee after being asked to wear a mask

An anti-masker responded with violence and agression when an employee at Canada's Wonderland informed him that he needed to wear a face covering to board the Behemoth roller coaster this past weekend.

A video of the altercation, originally posted to Reddit by u/TheTyy, is now making the rounds on social media, and it shows the unmasked man taking a cheap shot at an employee while other park visitors watch in disbelief.

Though the video clearly shows the man punching the employee, he can then be heard telling the staff not to "put their f*cking hands on [him]."

Several employees can then be seen wrestling the man to the ground — a move that is greeted with cheers and applause from those witnessing the incident as they wait to ride the Behemoth.

As five employees then attempt to keep the man down, security guards can be seen arriving to handle the situation.

The man can then be heard attempting to convince the security guards that the employees put their hands on him first, looking to witnesses to confirm his version of events, but he is instantly met with the sounds of an unimpressed crowd who have no desire to corroborate his story.

According to a statement from Canada's Wonderland, the altercation happened on Saturday, Aug. 28 at approximately 3:50 p.m.

The statement says Wonderland associates, security and police responded quickly to the incident, and the man was then removed from the park and arrested by York Regional Police.