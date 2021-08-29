Someone is leaving cards all around Toronto to try to motivate others

If you've ever been walking around looking for a sign to set you on the right path, then taking a stroll through Toronto right now may help you find exactly what your looking for.

A Toronto company, Defiant Supply Inc. has been leaving small care packages around the city filled with commitment cards to help motivate people to make a promise to themselves and follow that pursuit they've been dreaming of.

"Our goal right now is to get the Toronto community back on their grind," Defiant Supply told blogTO.

"We are dropping commitment cards around the city for people to sign and commit to their pursuit.

Teaser videos over the company's Instagram page show the boxes being left in all sorts of iconic places around Toronto and in various neighbourhoods.

With a bright orange balloon serving as a marker, the boxes are hard to miss and should you pass one don't be surprised if many of the commitment cards have already been taken by people looking for some self-motivation to help them get through the remainder of this strange year.

As a company, Defiant is a local, ethically sourced, POC-owned clothing company that has also been hinting at an upcoming release of their second collection.

For months now the brand has centred itself on good style and making commitments toward a personal pursuit.

With so many businesses closing down over the past year and a half, it's refreshing to see one keeping itself and those around it motivated to push forward and reach for success.

Commitment card care packages will be dropped around the city only until the end of next week so there's only a bit of time left to be able to spot one of these social experiments.

The question then becomes what pursuit will you commit to if you do find one?