Shuttle buses are replacing subways at some TTC stations this weekend

Posted 51 minutes ago
Posted 51 minutes ago
Toronto subway riders can expect another TTC closure this weekend.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on July 17 and 18 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the closure.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. From July 19 to 22, subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Woodbine stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly for track work. 

Regular scheduled subway service will resume each morning.

Hector Vasquez

