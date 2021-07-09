Toronto police draw gun on rapper just filming a music video in dramatic footage

Budding Toronto rapper Twy Korchinski Beals — who happens to be the brother of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, the young woman who died during an encounter with police last year — has shared dramatic footage of a recent interaction with authorities in which they drew their guns on him first thing.

The 27-year-old had just wrapped up filming a music video in the heart of the city around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night when multiple police cruisers showed up.

Officers approached him and others on the scene with guns pointed, and Twy whipped out his phone to film.

In the nearly minute-and-a-half-long video posted to the artist's Instagram, the cops can be heard saying repeatedly "get out of the car" as they point their firearms— one handgun and one assault-style rifle — at the group.

"Get out of the car for what?" the 27-year-old can be heard saying. "Guns at me? What's going on?"

"We got a call for people shooting a music video with firearms, okay?" an officer states.

Twy calmly repeats, "Gun pointed at me, yes?," prompting the cop to lower their weapon.

"Do you have anything on you?" she asks as she holsters her handgun. "No, I do not," he replies, then pointing the camera at the officer with the assault-style weapon. "But this man still has his gun out on me."

He then approaches that officer, who tells the rapper to back up as he still holds his gun (facing downwards), and at one point shoves Twy away.

When Twy begins getting angry and tells the cop "f*ck you," the officer begins smirking.

"Feel tough tonight!" Twy repeats multiple times as a third officer escorts him away. "Physically putting your hands on me? Hands on my neck?" he asks. "I'm not doing anything, I'm video recording. What am I doing?"

He then asks "You killed my sister, pussy?" A friend chimes in, "Yeah, Regis!"

By the end of the footage, tensions flare.

"Chill, chill, chill, you guys go back in the house," one level-headed man on the scene says before the clip ends.

Twy, whose new album is titled Regis 4 Ever, told VICE that he was "roughed up a little bit" and grabbed by the neck during the altercation, which only lasted about 10 minutes.

Authorities confirmed to the news outlet that no guns were located among the group after all.