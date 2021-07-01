Thousands dressed in orange marched in Toronto for Every Child Matters on Canada Day
Thousands marked Canada Day in Toronto by honouring residential school victims and survivors. The Every Child Matters walk started in Regent Park and culminated at the future site of the Spirit Garden at Nathan Phillips Square.
Those who joined held signs, danced, drummed and demanded justice in solidarity with Toronto's Indigenous community.
Check out the Every Child Matters walk in this photo gallery.
