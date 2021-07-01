City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
every child matters canada day

Thousands dressed in orange marched in Toronto for Every Child Matters on Canada Day

City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Thousands marked Canada Day in Toronto by honouring residential school victims and survivors. The Every Child Matters walk started in Regent Park and culminated at the future site of the Spirit Garden at Nathan Phillips Square. 

Those who joined held signs, danced, drummed and demanded justice in solidarity with Toronto's Indigenous community. 

Check out the Every Child Matters walk in this photo gallery.

Lead photo by

na.tashh

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Thousands dressed in orange marched in Toronto for Every Child Matters on Canada Day

Here's what a Toronto bar with Dundas in their name thinks about the renaming decision

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is Toronto's modern wonder of the world

What's open and closed on Canada Day 2021 in Toronto

Canada is banning gas-powered cars 5 years ahead of schedule

This is why one person says Toronto streets shouldn't be named after people

Justin Trudeau asks Canadian flag to fly at half-mast on Canada Day

Toronto ranked one of the top cities in the world to work from home