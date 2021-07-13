Toronto could soon make it illegal to feed the pigeons

The topic of who in Toronto can use which types of public spaces and how has been at the forefront of many debates in recent months, thanks in large part to the ongoing evictions of homeless campers from parks.

A ban on feeding pigeons, such as the one proposed in a motion set to go before City Council later this week, is obviously a far cry from the act of booting people and their belongings from encampments — but officials are using the exact same argument to justify both measures.

"Currently, the City of Toronto Parks bylaw prohibits the feeding or attempt to feed or deposit food for consumption by wildlife in parks," reads a new motion from Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam entitled "Go Tell It To the Birds: Time to Stop Overfeeding Toronto's Pigeons."

"However, there are no specific City by-laws that restrict or prevent individuals from feeding wildlife outside of a City park. As a result, public spaces such as sidewalks, plazas, boulevards, squares, and laneways are overwhelmingly inundated with pigeons who continue to be attracted to these spaces because their food source is abundantly scattered and spread out by residents."

"Even in the City parks, where such activities are prohibited, the lack of active and ongoing enforcement has rendered scarce green space as unusable," writes Wong-Tam.

"This is especially difficult to accept in densely populated neighbourhoods where such well-maintained and accessible parkland is desperately needed by Toronto families."

Mayor John Tory ironically used a very similar argument when defending the heavy presence of police at a multi-day encampment-clearing operation in Trinity Bellwoods Park.

Tory and other city leaders have argued that tents and similar structures used by people experiencing homelessness not only pose a danger to vulnerable park residents, but that they endanger and "interfere with the use of public parks by citizens."

"Large flocks of birds in public and private spaces create harmful nuisance because they interfere with the enjoyment and use of public and private property and can cause significant property damage," reads the new pigeon-feeding prohibition motion.

"Copious amounts of food such as carbohydrates (e.g. rice, pasta, bread, seeds) are not only a messy eyesore, but attract vermin (e.g. rats) who sustain themselves through these discarded food scraps."

Wong-Tam asks that City Council direct the Executive Director of Municipal Licensing and Standards to report back on "the feasibility of expanding the pigeon-feeding prohibition by-laws to all public and private spaces in the City of Toronto."

No set fines or fees are recommended at this time, though the motion does seek to explore "the requirements needed to initiate rapid-response investigation and enforcement which would prioritize any 311 complaints related to pigeon feeding."