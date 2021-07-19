Police find more than 2,000 people at raging party in Toronto suburb

Ontario's first weekend in Step 3 of reopening was an exciting one for many GTA residents who, after more than a year of rolling lockdowns, finally got to hit the gym and eat inside restaurants again without fear.

Some locals went a bit overboard, however, when celebrating the loosened restrictions, taking the provincial government's inch and stretching it into miles.

An estimated 2,000 people reportedly hit up a large party this weekend at a residence in Whitby, Ontario, roughly 45 minutes east of Toronto.

Keep in mind that indoor social gatherings are still capped at 25 people under Step 3 of the Ford government's Roadmap to Reopen, while outdoor events can have a maximum of only 100 people ("with limited exceptions").

@CP24 well this just happened a couple of doors down from me over 3,500 people attended it was clearly a corporate rave without a liquor license or any kind of permits definitely in phase 3 not legal this is unreal this kind of self entitled behavior it totally disrupted Brooklin pic.twitter.com/M9zdwfIZxA — Robert Riggers (@RiggersRobert) July 19, 2021

Durham Regional Police say that they were notified of "an ongoing party" on Sunday evening on Ashburn Road, between Brawley and Columbus Roads, in Whitby.

The event was taking place at a "large house on a 15-acre property," according to police, who told CTV Toronto on Monday that officers attended to "keep the peace and maintain order."

"Obviously, from the number of people that were at that party, we were outnumbered," said acting Sgt. George Tudos to CTV News, noting that police were eventually able to break up the crowd and that guests cooperated "for the most part."

No charges have been laid under the Reopening Ontario Act, but police say an investigation into the party is now underway. One person was arrested in the area for impaired driving at the time of the event. Paramedics also reportedly attended the scene for a drug overdose.