Monarch butterflies are back in Toronto this summer and people are so excited

Monarch butterflies are triumphantly taking over Toronto again this summer, with lots of nature lovers eagerly snapping photos of the beautiful black, white and orange creatures.

Monarch butterflies migrate in late summer and fall from North America to winter in Mexico.

The Monarch butterflies are holding their own this summer. Over the past couple of days I have seen these beautiful butterflies everywhere. This beauty was captured in my friend's peaceful English garden in the heart of Toronto.#monarchbutterflies pic.twitter.com/qCoJQyiWSu — Paige McGann Cranston (@PaigeMcgann) July 25, 2021

In the process, they travel thousands of kilometres, and can travel 80 kilometres in a single day.

In Canada, Monarch butterflies are most abundant in Quebec and Ontario where breeding habitats and the milkweed plants they feed on are plentiful.

Monarch sightings for 2021 in Toronto first started around April, but by June and then into late July sightings have exploded.

How often do you get to see a mating pair of monarch butterflies right here in Toronto? Feeling so lucky!! 🦋😊



.....also, it was a gust of wind, not me, that spooked them. pic.twitter.com/e0GJxcBzXs — Kyle Belozerov (@idogenomics) July 26, 2021

It's great that we're seeing lots of these butterflies, as Monarchs are on the list of species at risk in Ontario.

Monarchs in their caterpillar and butterfly form have been spotted in areas of Toronto like High Park and the Music Gardens.

Taken by Michèle Thompson, AKA @magpie_n_moo, ⁠

⁠⁠this photo was taken at Colonel Samuel Smith Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. ⁠

⁠

"There were a lot of monarch butterflies fluttering about that day as I was capturing this one in a field of purple Liatris," Michèle said. pic.twitter.com/X1JtcPVPBG — Printique by Adorama (@Printique_lab) July 6, 2021

Sightings aren't just about fun and pretty photos: recording sightings is actually one of the things you can do to help protect monarch butterflies, and being specific about location and even mapping coordinates is even better.

The Monarchs are here!

Our Milkweed patch - food and egg laying plant of choice here in Toronto. #TwitterNatureCommunity #butterflies #Monarch #GoVegan pic.twitter.com/TKPzCH8TVW — Jenny McQueen (@VegJen) July 5, 2021

Other things you can do include making sure your lawn and garden are pesticide-free, and volunteering with local parks or nature clubs to participate in surveys or stewardship work.

Monarch Butterfly High Park Toronto pic.twitter.com/HkMYLXjzw9 — miketaggart (@MikeTaggart) July 3, 2021

If we want to continue to take pretty pictures of Monarchs and see them flock in breathtaking clouds of thousands during their migrations along Lake Ontario, there are things we can all do to help these fragile insects.