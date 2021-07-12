Mississauga ranked one of the most intelligent communities in the world

The Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) has named Mississauga as one of the Top7 Intelligent Communities of the Year.

Every year, the ICF names the top 7 cities that are models of economic, social and cultural development in the digital age.

These communities are not awarded the title because they are the most advanced technology centers, but instead "they are charting new paths to lasting prosperity for their citizens, businesses and institutions."

This year, 3 Canadian communities made the list: Mississauga, ON, Langley Township, BC and Winnipeg, MB.

According to the report, the city has developed a system that helps small businesses go online and has launched a program to provide training in the most in-demand skills for secondary and post-secondary students.

"The city supplements hands-on training with a program connecting universities and companies to ensure that academic progress meets real-world needs."

Every year the ICF uses a rigorous analytic method where a team of international academics analysts review the data and score cities based on six critical factors: Work, Sustain, Include, Engage, Innovate and Connect.

Canada is not new to this list either. Every year since 2002, between 1 - 3 communities in Canada appear in the Top7.

Toronto was included in the list in the years 2005, 2013 and 2014.

The Top7 Intelligent Communities of 2021 in alphabetical order are: