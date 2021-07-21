Conspiracy theorists freak out over UN vehicles in Toronto but the explanation is hilarious

Images of several armoured UN military vehicles outside a building in north Toronto earlier this week got people all over the country talking about everything from secret government knowledge of forthcoming martial law to the possibility of "forced injections" by large pharmaceutical brands.

The people making these predictions were misinformed, it turns out. Like... obviously.

"Just saw these vehicles in Toronto at 440 Garyray Drive," wrote a Facebook user named Jason Christoff in a public Facebook post on Monday, quoting a "close friend" who had shared footage of at least three United Nations-branded trucks in a (now-deleted) Instagram post.

"The people who know, know. The people who don't know, they're sitting at the coffee shop and on the restaurant patio thinking everything is groovy," wrote Christoff, a health clinic owner and writer from Cornwall, Ontario.

"Both the people who know and the people who don't know... are going to have a hard time in the next two years, but the people who know have been prepping for many, many months."

Forced Vax coming to Canada. I'm betting if any Canadians wanted to use a canoe or something they could get across the Detroit river pretty quickly. I'm sure there are plenty of fine people that would have sympathy on Canadian refugees escaping tyranny. I'd be one of em. — Theta_Joe (@JosephJWoods2) July 19, 2021

"If everyone would just resist a little harder and stop complying with the cult initiation, none of this would march forward," continues Christoff's post.

"Although this has been planned for hundreds of years, we still could turn things around if people starting thinking a little harder. Looks like the microwave disbursement tech on the roof. Connect the dots."

While some commenters on the post were skeptical (if not confused by the message), a few seemed to agree that the presence of UN vehicles in Toronto was ominous.

"There are loose rumours that martial law is coming to Australia and Canada. They were predicting by the end of August you guys would be under full martial law," wrote one.

"I don't wanna start a rumour, I'm just telling you I heard a rumour, but I'd like to keep tabs on these things because it’s turning out more often than not they come true."

"Third lockdown, debt forgiveness and internment camps for those who won't comply are the next steps according to the 'leaked message' supposedly from an anonymous liberal MP," wrote another Facebook commenter. "So far everything is right on schedule, some ahead of schedule."

Protecting? Or stocking up to administer inoculations? — Scott O'Nanski (@o_nanski) July 20, 2021

Video footage of the vehicles outside the facility in North York were shared widely through Twitter,YouTube, Reddit, 4chan, BitChute and several other sites, collectively racking up hundreds of interesting comments.

"Forced vaccines are coming," remarked someone on a forum featuring a video of the trucks. "Crazy. Get ready for forced injections," wrote another similarly on YouTube.

Some people claimed that the building outside which the trucks were spotted belongs to the pharmaceutical company Apotex (the billionaire founder of which was found murdered in his Toronto home along with his wife in late 2017).

This would have been true a few years ago, when Apotex did in fact use the location as part of its operations — well before the warehouse was taken over by a company called INKAS, which literally manufactures armoured vehicles for banks, law enforcement agencies and other global clients.

People, I like a good conspiracy theory as much as the next, but please stop with the UN vehicle one! Yes, they are in Toronto; No, they're not in use. They are in production. Inkas is an armored vehicle manufacturer in Toronto. They are made there. There is no conspiracy here. pic.twitter.com/3I9nBzpLFX — Sellen (@sellen_ds) July 18, 2021

The company's VP of marketing confirmed to a U.S. fact-checking website called Lead Stories this week that the vehicles in question had been made inside the facility and that they were simply parked outside, waiting to be shipped.

"In reality, these are simply vehicles that we've manufactured for a law enforcement agency outside of Canada — in a totally different continent actually," said INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing VP Arthur Yurovitsky to Lead Stories.

"They're being stored until we get the go-ahead to ship them out. While it's true that these vehicles will be used in UN peacekeeping efforts, they have absolutely nothing to do with Canada, besides the fact that they were proudly made in Canada."

So there we have it: No planned mass warfare, no forced injections, just evidence of another badass Canadian high tech company that not enough people had heard of until now.