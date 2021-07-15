Here are the casinos about to open in Ontario and the restrictions that will be in place

City
Filipe Dimas
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Casinos will open in Ontario with the start of Step 3 on July 16. So far, a number of casinos have revealed their reopening plans including Great Canadian Gaming Corp. which has announced they'll be reopening 11 of their Ontario casinos this Friday. These include:

Under Step 3 regulations, casinos in Ontario will be able to reopen at 50 per cent of their maximum capacity with guests staying 2 metres apart, and a plexiglass barrier between guests and table game employees.

Much like restaurants, contact tracing will also be in place for any and all visitors but reservations are not required. You can just show up!

Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls has also announced they'll be opening later this month, with July 23 as their official re-opening date with limited table games becoming available a week later.

The nearby Casino Niagara will also be opening on July 23.

Casino Rama in Orillia is opening even later. They've announced that their opening date won't be until July 29.

Further announcements from Ontario casinos are expected in the coming days.

