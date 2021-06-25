You can now have dinner in someone's house in Toronto if you're all fully vaccinated

New guidelines just issued by the Canadian government outline all new freedoms for fully vaccinated people in Toronto and across the country, including the ability to have indoor get-togethers without having to don masks or even physically distance.

Ottawa revealed the new spate of directives on Friday afternoon for residents who've had two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, as well as further clarifications for those who've only had one jab or none at all.

According to a handy infographic, those who are fully vaxxed are now permitted to gather together outdoors or indoors without masks or physically distancing — notably ahead of provincial gathering limits currently in place in Ontario.

As part of Step 1 of reopening, which the entire province is in until this coming Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., indoor gatherings are still strictly prohibited (as they have been in regions such as Toronto since November), while up to 10 people from different households may socialize together outdoors.

When we progress into Step 2 next week, these caps are due to be increased to five indoors and 25 outdoors, regardless of whether those in the group are fully, partially or not at all immunized.

It is unclear whether the respective provincial governments will respond with their own rules to align with the federal government's, which also include advice to "consider wearing a mask if physical distancing cannot be maintained, especially if you or others are at risk of more disease outcomes" at outdoor gatherings that include partially and non-vaxxed people if you yourself have not received both doses.

The Public Health Agency of Canada also recommends definitely wearing a mask if you are partially or non-vaccinated and gathering with a mixed group indoors. Fully vaccinated people are, again, not asked to do so in these situations.

As of Friday, 75 per cent of Canadians 12 years of age and over have received one dose of the vaccine and 20 per cent are fully inoculated thanks to more than 40 million doses.