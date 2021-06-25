City
100 Years of Moving Toronto

The TTC is turning 12 subway stations into time capsules from the last 100 years

This September marks the 100th anniversary of the TTC, and the agency has decided to commemorate the special occassion in a super cool, interactive way.

For the centennial, 12 subway stations across Toronto will play home to pieces of a new art exhibit titled The TTC — 100 Years of Moving Toronto, which officially kicks off July 2 and is comprised of blown-up archive photos and illustrations that showcase the history of transit in the city.

The stations will each detail a different era of the TTC's past:

  • Don Mills Station: Sheppard Subway Construction
  • Kennedy Station: Scarborough Rapid Transit
  • Main Street Station: Streetcar Advertising Cards
  • Bay Station: Station Concepts by Artist Sigmund Serafin
  • Kipling Station: Women Guides on the TTC
  • Finch Station: Moved by Electricity
  • Queen Station: Streetcar Track Construction in the 1920s
  • Union Station: Harbourfront and Spadina Light Rail Transit
  • Dupont Station: Yonge Subway Construction by Artist John DeRinzy
  • Spadina Station: Transit System Maps
  • St Clair West Station: Transit Expansion Means Development
  • Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station: Buses and Streetcars in the 1920s

"For over 100 years the TTC has connected people to all corners of the city and has played a critical role in our growth and success," Mayor John Tory said in a release about the news on Friday.

"This new photo exhibit is a great way for residents to experience the history of our transit system and how it has expanded and changed during the past century...[and is] an opportunity for us to reflect on the past and our pride in the TTC."

For those who don't commute regularly on public transportation, the entire collection has been digitized and will be made available to peruse through on the Toronto Archives website.

Also, residents will have an entire year to take a closer look at the exhibit in-person; the photos will remain up in the stations until July 2022, and will also be part of a special gallery show at 255 Spadina Road — which will open when COVID-19 guidelines permit — until August 2022.

