The TTC is turning 12 subway stations into time capsules from the last 100 years
This September marks the 100th anniversary of the TTC, and the agency has decided to commemorate the special occassion in a super cool, interactive way.
For the centennial, 12 subway stations across Toronto will play home to pieces of a new art exhibit titled The TTC — 100 Years of Moving Toronto, which officially kicks off July 2 and is comprised of blown-up archive photos and illustrations that showcase the history of transit in the city.
Just saw these at Main Street @TTChelps station.— Damian Baranowski (@DamianDC7) June 24, 2021
Seems the TTC is starting to celebrate its 100th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/y2cLa8Oc3s
The stations will each detail a different era of the TTC's past:
"For over 100 years the TTC has connected people to all corners of the city and has played a critical role in our growth and success," Mayor John Tory said in a release about the news on Friday.
"This new photo exhibit is a great way for residents to experience the history of our transit system and how it has expanded and changed during the past century...[and is] an opportunity for us to reflect on the past and our pride in the TTC."
TTC kicks off anniversary celebration with photo exhibitis— Rie (@Rie) June 25, 2021
Customers travelling on the TTC may notice special photo exhibits being installed in select stations over the next week. The displays commemorate the transit agency's 100th anniversary.https://t.co/SCtVohwXqS pic.twitter.com/LPOAGH1T54
For those who don't commute regularly on public transportation, the entire collection has been digitized and will be made available to peruse through on the Toronto Archives website.
Also, residents will have an entire year to take a closer look at the exhibit in-person; the photos will remain up in the stations until July 2022, and will also be part of a special gallery show at 255 Spadina Road — which will open when COVID-19 guidelines permit — until August 2022.
