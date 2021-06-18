City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

8 subway stations are shutting down on the TTC this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Another weekend, another TTC subway closure.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch and St. Clair stations on June 19 and 20 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

The TTC will take advantage of this opportunity to undertake track and signal maintenance work too.

Subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations will also start late on June 20 for Prince Edward Viaduct beam replacement. Service should start by noon.

Shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the weekend closures. 

It's also important to note that next week will see early nighly closures. From June 21 to 24, subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and Bloor-Yonge stations will end at midnight for Automatic Train Control signal system testing.

Between June 21 to 24 a portion of Line 1 will also have nighly single-track operation

Beginning at midnight each night trains on Line 1 between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and Pioneer Village stations will alternate use of the southbound tracks to accommodate leak remediation work on the northbound tracks. 

Expect regular subway service to resume each morning.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

8 subway stations are shutting down on the TTC this weekend

People in Toronto looking for a good time got Doug Ford instead

Dramatic new video shows alleged assault of Black TTC rider by Toronto police

CFL player that people said had a hand in Toronto Islands attack finally speaks out

Here's what the new subway station in Liberty Village will look like

Toronto hospital ICU celebrates being COVID-19 free for the first time since March 2020

Escaped llama shuts down traffic on major Toronto highway

Doug Ford says Ontario may enter Step 2 of reopening sooner than planned