8 subway stations are shutting down on the TTC this weekend

Another weekend, another TTC subway closure.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch and St. Clair stations on June 19 and 20 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

The TTC will take advantage of this opportunity to undertake track and signal maintenance work too.

Subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations will also start late on June 20 for Prince Edward Viaduct beam replacement. Service should start by noon.

Line 2: This Sunday only, subway service between St George and Broadview stations will begin at noon due to Prince Edward Viaduct beam replacement. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/EA81PAyRBs — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) June 17, 2021

Shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the weekend closures.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nighly closures. From June 21 to 24, subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and Bloor-Yonge stations will end at midnight for Automatic Train Control signal system testing.

Between June 21 to 24 a portion of Line 1 will also have nighly single-track operation.

Beginning at midnight each night trains on Line 1 between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and Pioneer Village stations will alternate use of the southbound tracks to accommodate leak remediation work on the northbound tracks.

Expect regular subway service to resume each morning.