8 TTC subway stations are shutting down for the entire weekend in Toronto

A weekend in Toronto wouldn't be complete without another TTC subway closure.

This time around there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch and St. Clair stations on June 12 and 13 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

Line 1: This weekend, there will be no subway service between Finch and St Clair stations due to work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT and the ATC signal project. Shuttle buses will run. Visit https://t.co/JQObTkLkfy for more information. pic.twitter.com/kWShiQnI5Y — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) June 10, 2021

The TTC will take advantage of this closure to conduct work on the Automatic Train Control signal system as well. Shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the weekend closure.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. From June 14 t0 17, subway service on Line 2 between Woodbine and Kennedy stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly for track work.

If that's not enough, a portion of Line 1 will have nightly single-track operation next week too.

Beginning at midnight each night from June 14 to 17 trains on Line 1 between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and Pioneer Village stations will alternate use of the northbound tracks to accommodate leak remediation work on the southbound tracks.

Riders can expect that regular subway service will resume each following morning.