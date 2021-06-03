City
love bus

The TTC now has a Love Bus and here's where you can find it

As part of Toronto's Pride celebration, a pink Love Bus will be driving through the city during the entire month of June.

The bus will be riding along the 94 Wellesley route, travelling from Ossington to Castle Frank Station via Wellesley. Spend some time in Queens Park and you're sure to see the bus pass by a few times each day.

On top of suporting Pride with its rainbow display, the bus also carries a message of staying safe during the (hopefully) final stages of the pandemic. It asks people to 'Wear your face mask, but don't mask your pride.'

"The TTC has a long and proud tradition of celebrating Pride in numerous ways, we do a bus wrap every year," explained a TTC representative to blogTO.

"We were looking for ways to capture the spirit of the month while reflecting the realities of the pandemic."

This isn't the first time the TTC has wrapped a vehicle for a good cause, having previously done so for Black History Month and Indigenous History Month.

The TTC's in-house designer Nadia Salvatori is the artist behind the work that will be brightening up a porton of Canada's largest city for the next few weeks.

In what has been a grey and dreary year, some much needed colour is a welcome addition to the city.

Lead photo by

TTCStuart

