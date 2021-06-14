Toronto police finally catch man behind more than 100 downtown car break-ins

If you've been one of the unfortunate hundreds who have had their car broken into while it was parked in an underground garage in Toronto in recent months, you'll be happy to know that Toronto police have finally apprehended the man who may be responsible.

A 54-year-old resident who is believed to have broken into a whopping 115 vehicles in garages across the city as far back as November 2020 and as recently as this month is now finally facing charges for the series of crimes, which caused nearly $100,000 in damage total.

His locations of choice included the lower levels of popular downtown garages at Front and Bathurst, Dupont and Spadina, along King St. W, and more.

The investigation took authorities months and included a search warrant that yielded a ton of evidence — ostensibly property stolen from the cars — in the man's home.

Jose Manuel Freitas at long last appeared in court yesterday morning to face more than 120 charges ranging from mischief to auto to theft from auto.

Hopefully, those who pay to leave their car in what they think to be a safe and secure spot in the city — and we all know it isn't cheap, though such settings will likely always be a little creepy and vulnerable to crime — can now rest a little bit easier.