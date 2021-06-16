City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto fight video

Toronto cyclist gets beat up after slashing tire of burly man's truck

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

In the war between Toronto drivers and Toronto cyclists, there are never any winners — except, sometimes, for the people who love to watch wild ass fight videos online.

This week, we have one doozy of a dustup between an insanely strong looking motorist and a guy on a bike who was either brave enough or stupid enough to puncture said motorist's tire before trying to speed off on two wheels.

Spoiler: He didn't get away.

Fortunately for the masses, Toronto photographer Kyle Taylor happened to witness and film what happened.

In a clip posted by Taylor to Twitter on Tuesday, we see a white pickup truck slightly askew at a green light near College and Dufferin. A man can be seen getting out of the driver's seat at the very beginning of the video.

Shortly afterward, we see the same man pushing a bike and its rider out in live traffic, toward the sidewalk. He then yells at the cyclist before walking back toward the driver's side of his truck.

This is where things really start to get crazy.

Presumably angry about what had happened and thinking he had enough time to get away, the cyclist then quickly pokes the driver's front tire with something sharp.

The motorist was swift in his vengeance, running after the bike and catching the cyclist after just a few feet. He grabs the cyclist, who grabs his bike, and tries to run away. From there, it's a game of cat and mouse (cat being the driver, mouse being the cyclist.)

Eventually, back at the intersection, the motorist wrests the bicycle away from its rider and swings it all around like some sort of Hulk-type creature.

A cop eventually intervenes and the cyclist can be seen scurrying away along the sidewalk as the video comes to an end.

Toronto Police confirmed to blogTO that the occurence took place on Tuesday, June 15 at 11:10 a.m. in the Dufferin Street and College Street area.

"At this time this is an on-going and active investigation for a Threatening and Mischief to Vehicle," says TPS Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police."

Lead photo by

Kyle Taylor

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto cyclist gets beat up after slashing tire of burly man's truck

People overjoyed after Toronto's famous dog fountain finally turned on again

Birds use disposable face mask to build nest high up in Mississauga tree

Massive fire totally destroys Toronto bakery known for its strudel and cinnamon buns

King and Bathurst will look a lot different once the Ontario Line is built

Ducklings are drowning in Toronto's harbour and it's so easy to save them

Ontario is on track to enter Step 2 soon and here's what will reopen

This is what the new subway station and condos at Queen and Spadina will look like