Shoppers are lining up outside Toronto retail stores and you should stop judging them

Rabid consumers are once again forming long lineups outside Toronto businesses as Ontario enters Step 1 of the Ford government's 3-step Roadmap to Reopen framework — a state during which both patios and non-essential retail stores can reopen to the public.

Nature is healing. Or maybe it's doing the reverse. I don't really know, but can we all just appreciate how nice it is for people to be happy again?

Even if that means waiting for three hours outside to browse the aisles of a Winners or whatever?

Winners is never this serious 😭 pic.twitter.com/WKrHkH5H4C — 🌿🌱🌵 (@BrendanLLM) June 11, 2021

It's been more than two months since anyone in Ontario has been able to enter a "non-essential" retail store, or even access "non-essential" goods within big box outlets like Walmart and Costco.

What's a few more hours? Especially in a city where lining up for stuff is a collective pastime? And where people are following all public health protocols, including mask usage, physical distancing and capacity caps?

Thought of you immediately when I saw this tweet. The comments are ugly, but just as on-brand. Anyway, unless you think we should be in a state of unvaccinated lockdowns forever, then news flash, this is the point. Please put your energy into screaming for more sick days. — Lea Zeltserman (@zeltserman) June 11, 2021

As of today, non-essential retailers are open to the public again for the first time since April 8.

Capacities are strictly limited to just 15 per cent, of course, which means that relatively few people can enter a store at one time right now.

This alone is likely to cause and exacerbate outdoor queues, but so too is pent-up demand for everything from clothes to crafting supplies.

People have been living in a pandemic since March of 2020 and are desperate for a little normalcy and who are we to judge what someone else’s joy is, is what’s wrong with them I guess — Shannon 🐿 (@zchamu) June 11, 2021

Some people are reporting lineups 70 people deep or three hours long outside newly opened retail stores.

Whatever you do today, don’t go shopping. Do not, go, shopping. 3 hour wait lines at places like Marshals and Walmart just to get into the store! People are fucked. No lie. Lol. I swear to god I must be from another planet. The older I get the more I’m convinced of this. #Toronto — Winter. (@WinterBourneTO) June 11, 2021

And this time around, with more than 70 per cent of Ontarians having had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, people are not taking kindly to the tired old "Really Toronto? REALLY?" rhetoric.

No shaming consumers for lining up anywhere today to shop!



Stores were open in Toronto for 2 weeks over the last 6.5 months for in-store shopping.



I've glued the soles of my shoes together to keep them going until I can browse.



Be nice to staff!#winners #HomeSense — Dylan Hayden (@Dylanhayden) June 11, 2021

The lineups are still inspiring good jokes and legit social commentary, nonethelesss...

And it's not only TJX companies drawing crowds: People in Toronto also started lining up outside bars before midnight this morning to partake in one of their first post-lockdown patio drinks.

😯What are this people line up for?

😳Oh! They are waiting for reopen at 12:00am even though it is only 17 degrees now in Toronto! pic.twitter.com/fuF4Lho7If — Space Cat (@SpaceCatCanada) June 11, 2021

For those who aren't into shopping or patios, Step 1 of reopening should still be at least moderately exciting: As of June 11 at 12:01 a.m., outdoor gathering limits are also expanded from five people to 10, along with a whole bunch of other stuff you can read about right here.