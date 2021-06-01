Non-compliant Ontario church receives $66k in new fines for violating lockdown rules

An extremely defiant church in Aylmer, Ont. has once again been slapped with tens of thousands of dollars in fines after holding yet another massive gathering amid the ongoing pandemic.

A court ordered Church of God Restoration to pay $117,000 in fines on May 14 after finding it in contempt following weeks of hosting consecutive illegal gatherings. The church was also ordered to close its doors for repeatedly violating the Reopening Ontario Act.

Just days later, on May 16, the church held yet another large gathering complete with a makeshift outdoor church stage and a seating area set up for the service.

Just drove past a full parking of cars with an unmasked gathering at the front of the church of god restoration by steinbach. 1 like and I’ll call the cops — Kiralyn (@kiralynL) May 30, 2021

"Police counted in excess of 200 vehicles and 400 + persons in attendance," said Aylmer police in a news release about the gathering published on May 18.

"This is following a recent court ruling where the church was ordered locked and substantial fines levied against the Church, the pastor and the assistant. The current provisions for an outdoor service is limited to 10 persons outdoors, or the option of a drive in service. Emergency orders have been breached."

Charges laid for Sunday outdoor gathering at Church of God. See details here: https://t.co/1nT3HMWfkS — Aylmer Police (@AylmerPolice) May 18, 2021

On Monday, Justice Bruce Thomas slapped the church with another $66,000 in fines as a result of the May 16 gathering, and charges are still pending for another event held the following weekend which was attended by roughly 300 people.

Two members of the Toronto Police Service were charged for attending a gathering at the Church of God Restoration back in April.