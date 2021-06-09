Here are the rules for in-person outdoor graduation ceremonies in Ontario for 2021
Ontario students have had a long confusing road to graduation in 2021, and now Doug Ford is urging schools to allow in-person outdoor graduation ceremonies with only 2.5 weeks to go.
It's down to a battle of wills between the students and the school administration on whether there will be in-person ceremonies. Toronto high school students have been demanding their right to have a real graduation, instead of a virtual one, by generating their own petitions.
"Having an outdoor graduation means students can end off their final year with a celebration they rightly deserve while still following COVID-19 safety guidelines," one petition said.
Toronto Catholic District School Board: Why Have a Virtual Graduation When We Can Have an Outdoor One Instead - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/qSkoFoRy8w via @Change— Kamila (@nerdmonkey96) June 6, 2021
If the students are successful, they'll have to follow some rules set out by the Ontario government for outdoor graduation ceremonies:
The government also says that access to school buildings should be avoided except where required.
Join the conversation Load comments