Here are the rules for in-person outdoor graduation ceremonies in Ontario for 2021

Ontario students have had a long confusing road to graduation in 2021, and now Doug Ford is urging schools to allow in-person outdoor graduation ceremonies with only 2.5 weeks to go.

It's down to a battle of wills between the students and the school administration on whether there will be in-person ceremonies. Toronto high school students have been demanding their right to have a real graduation, instead of a virtual one, by generating their own petitions.

"Having an outdoor graduation means students can end off their final year with a celebration they rightly deserve while still following COVID-19 safety guidelines," one petition said.

Toronto Catholic District School Board: Why Have a Virtual Graduation When We Can Have an Outdoor One Instead - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/qSkoFoRy8w via @Change — Kamila (@nerdmonkey96) June 6, 2021

If the students are successful, they'll have to follow some rules set out by the Ontario government for outdoor graduation ceremonies:

Celebrations must be outdoors, with no indoor celebrations permitted.

All grades in public and private schools are allowed to have ceremonies where physical distancing is possible.

A maximum of 2 guest per student can attend.

Gathering before and after celebrations will not be permitted.

Standard safety protocols must be followed, including self-screening, record keeping, hand sanitizing and wearing masks.

Schools must register and keep a record of all attendees at the graduation ceremonies.

All attendees must maintain physical distancing of at least 2 metres from anyone that does not live in their household throughout the celebration.

Students in Grades 1 to 12, staff and attendees are required to wear non-medical masks.

The use of gowns is not permitted.

The government also says that access to school buildings should be avoided except where required.