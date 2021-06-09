City
Melissa Embury
Posted 4 hours ago
Here are the rules for in-person outdoor graduation ceremonies in Ontario for 2021

Ontario students have had a long confusing road to graduation in 2021, and now Doug Ford is urging schools to allow in-person outdoor graduation ceremonies with only 2.5 weeks to go.

It's down to a battle of wills between the students and the school administration on whether there will be in-person ceremonies. Toronto high school students have been demanding their right to have a real graduation, instead of a virtual one, by generating their own petitions.

"Having an outdoor graduation means students can end off their final year with a celebration they rightly deserve while still following COVID-19 safety guidelines," one petition said.

If the students are successful, they'll have to follow some rules set out by the Ontario government for outdoor graduation ceremonies:

  • Celebrations must be outdoors, with no indoor celebrations permitted.
  • All grades in public and private schools are allowed to have ceremonies where physical distancing is possible.
  • A maximum of 2 guest per student can attend.
  • Gathering before and after celebrations will not be permitted.
  • Standard safety protocols must be followed, including self-screening, record keeping, hand sanitizing and wearing masks.
  • Schools must register and keep a record of all attendees at the graduation ceremonies.
  • All attendees must maintain physical distancing of at least 2 metres from anyone that does not live in their household throughout the celebration.
  • Students in Grades 1 to 12, staff and attendees are required to wear non-medical masks.
  • The use of gowns is not permitted.

The government also says that access to school buildings should be avoided except where required.

