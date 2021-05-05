Toronto woman charged after throwing party at Airbnb rental

If you don't know by this point in the pandemic that big parties (heck, any parties) are illegal, you might just deserve to get ticketed — but hey, I'm not one to judge. Your neighbours are the ones to worry about.

It seems as though more and more people are getting fed up with rule-breakers as Ontario struggles through the end of a six-week lockdown meant to mitigate a deadly third wave of COVID-19.

That, or enforcement teams somehow have eyes on all corners of the land at all times... but no, really, there seems to have been a serious uptick in tattletaling.

South Simcoe police issued a release this afternoon announcing that a Toronto woman had been charged under the Reopening Ontario Act in connection with what they referred to as an Airbnb rental in Innisfil.

"Police launched an investigation after receiving complaints from the community about gatherings at an address in the 25th Sideroad and 9th Line area," reads the release.

"On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, South Simcoe Police Service officers responded to 74 calls for service."

Seventy four calls!

It's not clear if all 74 calls came in to complain about the Airbnb party, but police did say it receieved "complaints from the community" about the Torontonian's illegal shindig.

The woman, who has not been named, was served a Provincial Offences notice today – Wednesday, May 5 – for failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act.

Under current provincewide shutdown restrictions, indoor and outdoor social gatherings of any kind are banned (with few exceptions, including those taking place among members of the same household.)

Short-term rentals, meanwhile, are only permitted for people in need of immediate housing during the state of emergency.

Hosts of parties can be fined between $10,000 and $100,000 right now, while individuals caught attending them can be dinged with fines of $750 to $100,000.

If this particular situation teaches us anything, it's that Toronto police aren't the only cops in Ontario cracking down on illegal gatherings.

"South Simcoe Police Service conducts ongoing compliance checks and continues to respond to community concerns about safety.... We urge all of our citizens to do their part to curb the spread of this deadly COVID-19 virus."