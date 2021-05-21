Toronto is now under a heat warning as temperatures approach 31 C

Toronto's weather in May can often be as unpredictable as the Ontario government's reopening plans. Whether it's light snow flurries or a heat warning, it's tough to be prepared.

But today, it's the latter with Environment Canada issuing a heat warning for the City of Toronto with maximum temperatures near 31 C.

Though the government agency says that everyone is at risk from extreme heat, they single out older adults, infants, young children and people with chronic illnesses as being especially vulnerable.

For those living in apartments whose landlords will not be converting heat to cool until June 2, you will feel some relief as the overnight minimum temperature will descend to near 20 C.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected Saturday.

The City of Toronto also announced last week that the city plans to open seven Emergency Cooling Centres whenever a heat alert is issued from May 15 to September 30.

Whatever you do to try to stay cool during this mini heatwave, make sure to always drink plenty of liquids throughout the day.