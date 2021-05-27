City
Toronto driver charged with attempted murder after ramming 2 police cruisers

A 29-year-old man from Brampton is in serious, serious trouble today after driving his luxury vehicle into not one, but two (or more) police cruisers early Wednesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says that OPP officers observed a vehicle "with a possible highway traffic violation" around 4 a.m. on Wednesday along Jane Street just south of Falstaff.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but Schmidt says the car failed to stop and that it "actually rammed one of the police vehicles before fleeing."

Other cops in the area jumped in to assist, at which point Schmidt says the grey Mercedes made "additional contact" with another OPP vehicle.

The driver then exited Jane onto a dead-end street, where he is said to have crashed his vehicle through construction material in front of a commercial property and into yet another vehicle.

No police officers were hurt as a result of the incident, but the driver did go to hospital with minor injuries. He was medically cleared and then taken into custody along with another male suspect who had been in the vehicle with him when all of the ramming went down.

Images shared by police from the scene show several banged up cars and trucks, as well as the front seat of the suspect vehicle containing a bunch of tools that police later described as "break and enter instruments."

Jaspuneet Bajwa of Brampton, 29, has been identified by police as the driver and stands charged with a litany of criminal offences including attempted murder, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of break and enter instruments, dangerous driving, flight from police and failure to comply with a court order.

A passenger identified as 29-year-old Bupinder Singh from Mississauga has also been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of break and enter instruments.

