City
Tanya Mok
Posted 46 minutes ago
red dot project toronto

There are free tampons and pads popping up all over Toronto

Some public washrooms in Toronto are open right now, but chances are they're low on toilet paper, and when it comes to menstrual products—not a chance. 

Small cardboard boxes of free menstrual products have now started popping up around the city to combat that. 

These boxes are being placed in public areas, like outside the library branch at Alexandra Park, Allan Gardens Conservatory, the community fridge in Chinatown and other mutual aid fridges and pantries across the city. 

It's part of the #RandomActsOfPadness campaign by Red Dot Project, an organization committed to providing Toronto's houseless community with accessible menstrual products. 

red dot toronto

Boxes of free menstrual products are popping up around the city to bring attention to Toronto's lack of accessible pads and tampons. Photo via Red Dot Project.

"#RandomActsOfPadness is our push to spread the idea that menstrual supplies must be accessible as toilet paper in @cityoftoronto," said Red Dot on Twitter.

"So we went around Toronto and dropped boxes in hopes we all push for free supplies in washrooms." 

Many of us have experienced the scramble of finding a pad or a tampon. It's a nightmare. And for those without homes, it's even worse. 

The boxes mark May 28, which is Menstrual Hygiene Day. While not permanent, Red Dot hopes that the boxes will bring more attention to the lack of access for menstrual hygiene products.

The group is encouraging anyone who encounters one of these boxes to tag a business they'd like to see offer free menstrual supplies in their washroom.

Lead photo by

Red Dot Project

