These are the streets Toronto is closing this summer in order to make space for pedestrians

In an effort to allow more people to safely explore their city, several streets have once again been chosen for the Quiet Streets program this year after a successful 2020 launch.

The Quiet Streets program will see year-round improvements to local streets including traffic calming, speed limit reductions, implementation of safety zones, automated speed enforcement, and cycling route installations.

After consulting with city councillor's and community members, the streets chosen include Fulton Avenue, Sammon Avenue, Monarch Park Avenue and Woodfield Avenue.

Those who know the city well may notice that each of these streets is located on Toronto's east side.

For those west of Yonge, hoping for some Quiet Streets in your neighbourhood, you'll be happy to hear that other streets will also be considered by request of the local councillor and in consultation with the community.

There will also be major weekend road closures throughout the city with times and locations getting confirmed weekly, usually by the Wednesday before each weekend.

As an example, weekend closures for ActiveTO will generally be in place each weekend from Saturdays at 6 a.m. until Sundays at 9 p.m in the following areas:

Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes only), between Windermere Avenue and Stadium Road

Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes only), between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue

Bayview Avenue, between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road, as well as River Street between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street

While no specific time frame has been settled yet for beginning the Quiet Streets program along Fulton, Sammon, Monarch, and Woodfield, last year's program began around this time, so the assumption is it won't be much longer until it all kicks off.