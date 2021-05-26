The fireworks in Toronto aren't stopping and people are getting angry

The long weekend is over but it seems, at least in some Toronto neighbourhoods, people are not finished with the fireworks.

Perhaps frustrated with continuing lockdown measures, people set off fireworks in large parks all over the city on all three nights of the weekend. At Woodbine Beach, people were shooting fireworks at each other.

In parts of the city, the party still hasn't stopped and people aren't thrilled.

"Please, people of this area, I beg you, STOP SETTING OFF FIREWORKS!" one person wrote in the Bloor West High Park Junction Community Facebook group. "The long weekend is over, I highly doubt you have proper city permission, and it is absolute torture to dogs and wildlife."

No. It’s Tuesday. No more fireworks. Just no. — Andi Petrillo (@AndiPetrillo) May 26, 2021

The loud noises are frightening for pets, particularly dogs.

"My poor dog was shaking nonstop last night and spent the night sleeping in the bathroom instead of comfortably on the bed, even this morning I couldn't get her to stop shaking," another person wrote.

I like fireworks in general but I despise the person who insists on blowing up the park at 2am. — Darryl E. Clarke (@smartssa) May 26, 2021

Another person said it is not only pets.

"Enough is enough. It was going until past midnight in my part of the neighbourhood last night. Hope the bangs and flashes are worth terrorizing veterans, animals, and small children."

Fireworks continued on Tuesday night in the Weston and Mount Denis area, said a resident told blogTO.

"Our dogs and cats are struggling and are so scared of fireworks," the person said. "It is causing them a lot of stress and in return caused us a lot of stress."

100%. If we at least had a designated time where we knew fireworks were going to be set off, we could prep ourselves & take care of our animals. I’ve spent the most part of 20 yrs cradling shaking rescue animals during fireworks. People don’t understand who haven’t had to do this — Kate Drummond (@KateDrummond_) May 26, 2021

There are only two days a year Toronto residents are allowed to set off fireworks without a permit — Victoria Day and Canada Day. Toronto residents can only set off fireworks on private property.

"Do not set off fireworks in a City park, street, a parking lot or any private property that is not your own," the bylaw reads.

Whether people will have got it out of their system by Wednesday night remains to be seen.

Those with complaints about illegal fireworks can call 311.