City
Karen Longwell
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
fireworks toronto

The fireworks in Toronto aren't stopping and people are getting angry

City
Karen Longwell
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

The long weekend is over but it seems, at least in some Toronto neighbourhoods, people are not finished with the fireworks.

Perhaps frustrated with continuing lockdown measures, people set off fireworks in large parks all over the city on all three nights of the weekend. At Woodbine Beach, people were shooting fireworks at each other.

In parts of the city, the party still hasn't stopped and people aren't thrilled.

"Please, people of this area, I beg you, STOP SETTING OFF FIREWORKS!" one person wrote in the Bloor West High Park Junction Community Facebook group. "The long weekend is over, I highly doubt you have proper city permission, and it is absolute torture to dogs and wildlife."

The loud noises are frightening for pets, particularly dogs.

"My poor dog was shaking nonstop last night and spent the night sleeping in the bathroom instead of comfortably on the bed, even this morning I couldn't get her to stop shaking," another person wrote.

Another person said it is not only pets.

"Enough is enough. It was going until past midnight in my part of the neighbourhood last night. Hope the bangs and flashes are worth terrorizing veterans, animals, and small children."

Fireworks continued on Tuesday night in the Weston and Mount Denis area, said a resident told blogTO.

"Our dogs and cats are struggling and are so scared of fireworks," the person said. "It is causing them a lot of stress and in return caused us a lot of stress."

There are only two days a year Toronto residents are allowed to set off fireworks without a permit — Victoria Day and Canada Day. Toronto residents can only set off fireworks on private property.

"Do not set off fireworks in a City park, street, a parking lot or any private property that is not your own," the bylaw reads.

Whether people will have got it out of their system by Wednesday night remains to be seen.

Those with complaints about illegal fireworks can call 311.

Lead photo by

drozhkov

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The first vehicles are finally running on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in Toronto

The fireworks in Toronto aren't stopping and people are getting angry

Toronto may make changes to the street where young cyclist was killed

People in Ontario least happy with government pandemic response out of all provinces

Ontario in ridiculous fight with Toronto neighbourhood over construction hoardings

New Toronto highway could apparently remain off-limits to drivers until next year

15 places to check out on Sterling Road in Toronto

Couple who had their baby on the 407 will no longer have to pay tolls on the highway