City
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
u of t

Amnesty International cuts ties with U of T due to ongoing scandal

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Renowned international human rights advocacy organization Amnesty International has dramatically ended a four-year-long relationship with the University of Toronto over an ongoing controversy in which the institution is accused of not hiring a certain candidate due to her views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Scholar Valentina Azarova was up for the job of director of U of T's International Human Rights Program (IHRP), and was apparently the "strong, unanimous and enthusiastic first choice" of the hiring team, said a Supreme Court justice who was probing the incident.

But, some believed she was not granted the position due to the outside influences of a donor to the school, though an independent review concluded that this was not the case.

It is what led the Canadian Association of University Teachers (CAUT) to boycott the school, with tens of thousands members refusing to speak at or associate with the institution due to what they considered to be a breach of academic freedom to express views sympathetic to Palestine.

Amnesty International's move is in support of the CAUT, it said in a press release, which states that "like the CAUT, we are greatly concerned about the sequence of events that led to the Faculty of Law's decision not to appoint Dr. Valentina Azarova as IHRP Director."

"We are unable to take at face value the claim that the hire was frozen solely due to immigration issues, rather than external influence from a major university donor critical of Dr. Azarova's academic work on Israel and Palestine."

The non-governmental organization infers that a future relationship with the school may be possible after the CAUT decides to lift its censure, and "a sustainable roadmap for the future of the IHRP has been put in place."

Lead photo by

@bobistravelling

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

People are devastated their corner store's being forced to close after 53 years in Toronto

Police brought bulldozers and horses to evict residents from a Toronto encampment

You can now get an outdoor massage in Toronto

They're finally doing something about the trash problem in Trinity Bellwoods

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2021 in Toronto

Toronto is now the fastest-growing financial centre in North America

There's one more supermoon in 2021 and this is the best place in Toronto to see it

Amnesty International cuts ties with U of T due to ongoing scandal