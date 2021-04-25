TTC is closing two subway stations for 10 days

With Toronto's long-running lockdown, the TTC is continuing to take advantage of the decrease in commuters by completing a ton of work along Line 1.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and Wilson stations for 10 days, April 26 to May 5, for switch installation and replacement.

Those looking to get around the city during the closure will have to rely on shuttle buses. During the morning rush, the TTC assures that all shuttle buses will operate every 60 seconds or better to provide safe travel and to keep customer volume on buses as low as possible.

Regular subway service will resume at 6 a.m. on May 6.