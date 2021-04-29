Toronto could see more snow this weekend as temperatures plummet

Flurries? At the end of April? Say it ain't snow!

Sadly, nobody can say that it won't snow in the days ahead thanks to strong northwest winds that meteorologists believe will make the beginning of May feel more like mid-March across the GTA.

"The thunderstorm threat that covered parts of southern Ontario Wednesday has now passed, with temperatures taking a noticeable dive from the 20-degree highs in the southwest, and cooler conditions continuing through the Greater Toronto Area as we close out the month," reads an update from The Weather Network posted Thursday morning.

"As well, a system tracking south of the border will bring in another bout of rain showers throughout the day, making for a mostly wet and gloomy Thursday."

Clouds & sunny breaks today w/ passing showers & thunderstorms this afternoon & evening but most of the day will be dry; Dry start to Thursday but widespread soaking rain develops for the afternoon & evening; Very windy & cold Friday w/ a shower possible & evening flurries #onwx pic.twitter.com/zK6t3SkFp8 — Doug Gillham (@gtaweather1) April 28, 2021

While not as nice as the atypically warm, sunny weather Toronto has been experiencing for much of spring to date, "wet and gloomy" seems like a treat compared to what's in store for Friday.

If the predictions come true, Friday will be one of the coldest, windiest days we've seen around these parts for some time, with gusts topping 75 km/h and an overnight low of just 2 C.

"We could even see a few centimetres of of snow for parts of cottage country, with flurries and graupel [snow pellets] possibly reaching all the way to the GTA late in the day," says Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham.

"It'll be March-like weather for the final day of April on Friday."

The good news is that Saturday is expected to be sunny and comfortable with temperatures in the low teens. So take advantage of the dry weather while you can, because there's nothing but rain in the forecast for at least a week after that.

The Weather Network explains that Southern Ontario will "remain a battleground between the warm and cool air into next week, with no consistent signs of any warmth right through the first week of May."

Fortunately for Toronto, it doesn't look like snow is on the docket at all next week: Temperatures will remain well above the freezing mark while we get our soaking.

Mother's Day weekend is looking damp and cool so far, according to Gillham, but he does see signs of a warmer pattern taking hold during the second week of May.