City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
doug ford sign toronto

Someone is photoshopping this Doug Ford sign with other people's faces and it's hilarious

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Not all heroes wear capes: sometimes they sing in acapella and perform at the Super Bowl under the stage name The Weeknd

If you've passed by the corner of Birchmount and Lawrence lately, you've likely spotted the obnoxiously large sign stanning Premier Doug Ford that says, "God bless you for your strong leadership, Mr. Ford. It has encouraged our family to reinvest in Ontario." 

The other side: "Right now Canada needs a hero & in my book you are it."

doug ford sign torontoWe're going to need to see some receipts, sign, because I'm not clear on what reinvestments or which hero you're referring to. 

The thing's been up for months, and evidently some people are tired of seeing DoFo's face everytime they drive by it as a popular Toronto Instagram account has stepped up to do the duty of replacing the premier's face with some more deserving figures. 

doug ford sign torontoScarborough Spots, a community IG account highlighting the history, businesses, and cultural hotspots of Scarborough, has been photoshopping the massive sign with a series of local icons. 

The person behind the account, who goes by J, says he wanted to have some fun with the sign after asking his followers to grade Doug Ford (he got mostly F's). 

mike myers toronto

Toronto Instagram account Scarborough Spots is releasing Photoshopped versions of the Doug Ford sign at Birchmount and Lawrence. Photo via Scarborough Spots.

"I photoshopped some Scarborough legends and Scarborough loved it," says J to blogTO. 

"At this point I think Scarborough would have more trust in a beef patty making decisions out here than the current MPP." 

The first candidate: Punch Sockalingam, Scarborough's legendary realtor whose face every resident (or anyone who's ever trailed behind an 86 bus) will recognize. 

His phone number, 416-PUNCH-ME, will go down as the best registered 416 number of all time. 

The latest contender needs no introduction.

Aside from the fact the Abel Tesfaye was born in Scarborough and has ascended over the last decade into one of the world's most famous singers, the Weeknd also recently donated $500,000 to the Scarborough Health Network to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.

ford sign toronto

Toronto beef patties are the real hero. Photo via Scarborough Spots. 

Yet to be released but shared to blogTO are some equally deserving icons such as Mike Myers, a true Scarborough OG, and of course, the real MVP: a Toronto beef patty.

Lead photo by

Scarborough Spots

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto police charge 19 for fiery stunt driving event attended by hundreds

Someone created the funniest parody of Ontario's coloured reopening zones

Someone is photoshopping this Doug Ford sign with other people's faces and it's hilarious

Here are the details of the residential eviction ban under Ontario's stay-at-home order

Ontario emergency alert telling everyone to stay home angers people across the province

It will feel like summer in Toronto this weekend as temperatures soar to 20 C

These are the hot spots and postal codes now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Toronto

Big box stores in Ontario will now have to block off aisles with non-essential goods