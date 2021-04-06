City
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto schools closing

TDSB closing all of its schools in Toronto starting tomorrow

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Schools in Toronto are once again closing for in-person learning as the region and the rest of Ontario wades through the first few days of the new provincial shutdown enacted on Saturday.

Students and teachers will transition back to virtual classes starting on Wednesday, with the City of Toronto stating this afternoon that "difficult decisions must be taken locally to protect all those in our school communities."

The abrupt move indicates how seriously health officials are taking accelerated transmission and new variants of concern, given that Premier Doug Ford has said time and time again that keeping schools open is of the utmost important to students' education, socialization and mental health.

"We're doing everything we can to keep our kids in class, this is a top priority," Ford reiterated in the press conference on April 1 in which he announced the emergency shutdown of all regions of the province.

"We have made historic investments and introduced the strongest school safety plan in the country. But as always, we will closely monitor the situation and not hesitate to act to protect our kids and your families."

The medical officers of health for each public health region have the power to make such decisions, as Peel's Dr. Lawrence Loh did earlier this week when he shuttered schools in the district until April 18 at the earliest.

He called it " a necessary step" to break chains of transmission in settings that can be conducive to virus spread, and it's one that residents seem to support given that many have been wondering why learning centres have remained open while so many businesses have been forced to close.

Now, Toronto's Dr. Eileen de Villa has made the same choice, as has her counterpart in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, where schools will also close tomorrow.

In-person learning is currently slated to resume in the city on April 19.

It was less than two months ago that Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce assured the public that schools were safe and ready to reopen with firm measures in place, which they did in early February.

The province then delayed March Break to this month for fear that having so many students out of class at once would encourage non-essential travel and pose other health and safety risks.

A press release from the City of Toronto states that though officials "appreciate that this decision places an additional burden on many including students, staff and families," the action is "in an effort to keep our communities safe and prevent further spread of COVID-19."

Unfortunately for working parents, licensed childcare centres will not be allowed to take in any students affected by the school closures.

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

TTC is closing six downtown subway stations for almost two weeks

Toronto gym forced to permanently close due to lockdown funding loophole

Here's what could change if a new stay-at-home order is implemented in Toronto

People in Toronto are collecting empties to support a kitten rescue

TDSB closing all of its schools in Toronto starting tomorrow

Doug Ford says more Ontario lockdown restrictions will be announced tomorrow

Toronto driver made a fake license plate and amassed 28 tickets in 10 days

Toronto cop screams at landlord who lied about Black family having a gun