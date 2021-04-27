One of Toronto's least-used subway stations just got a breathtaking new entrance

A TTC subway station just got a second entrance and it's now open for use.

The centrepiece is the bright, floral mural by Markham artist Katherine Harvey.

Located across from the main entrance, the new one features two PRESTO-enabled fare gates.

The new addition is sleek and modern, with wood panelling and large windows.

Chester station became the 48th accessible TTC station in September 2020, as two new elevators that connect the street to the subway platform are available for customer use from the main entrance.

The TTC also mentions on their website that some remaining project-related activities will continue at Chester station.