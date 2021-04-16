Workers fired after stripper hired to perform at Mattamy Homes construction site

Mattamy Homes says a party held at one of its construction sites in Milton last week in which workers associated with one of its dry wall contractors hired a stripper was "extremely inappropriate and entirely unacceptable."

The GTA property developer confirmed in a statement sent to blogTO that the incident took place on Friday, April 9 at a home under construction on one of its job sites and involved Nelmar Drywall subcontractors.

Photos posted to Twitter show workers watching and touching the stripper without practicing physical distancing or wearing masks, and a bottle of Grey Goose Vodka can also be seen in one of the photos.

“Don’t forget everyone, this Friday is Bobs birthday, so there will be cake and a special surprise!”



"We hold our trade partners to a high standard and insist that they conduct themselves professionally and ethically," the company said in a statement."Those standards were not met in this case, and the individuals in question behaved in a grossly inappropriate and reckless fashion."

The company said Nelmar Drywall has since fired everyone involved in the incident.

Mattamy Homes are major donors to Doug Ford and they bankroll Ontario/Canada Proud. One reason we are not in a full lockdown in this province is because Doug is catering to their interests. This workplace incident is a telling example of the contempt they have for your sacrifices https://t.co/9xv66FYYiL — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) April 16, 2021

Mattamy Homes, Canada's largest residential home builder and one of Premier Doug Ford's top donors, said it had no prior knowledge of the event and none of its actual employees were present, but it nonetheless regrets that the incident took place on one of its job sites.

"We will be reinforcing with all our trade partners our zero-tolerance policies and clear expectations regarding workplace code of conduct as well as our strict COVID-19 protocols," reads the statement. "Internally we are also reviewing our site security procedures and will make whatever adjustments may be necessary."

In a letter sent to blogTO from its lawyers, Nelmar Drywall likewise said it had no knowledge of the incident until the footage emerged, adding that the company made sure to quickly identify those involved once it became aware.

The company also confirmed that it terminated the employment of all those involved in the incident, and that Mattamy Homes and its employees had no involvement.

"The conduct displayed in the Subject Video/Images is in violation of Nelmar's code of conduct and company policies in relation to health and safety, COVID-19 Protocols, workplace anti-discrimination and anti-harassment, as well as its general company philosophy and values," reads the statement.

"The senior management of Nelmar remains committed to taking any and all further steps it deems necessary including, but not limited to, additional workplace training, increased monitoring, and communication to prevent any such conduct at its jobsites or workplace in the future."

The news comes as Ontario is facing an increasingly dire COVID-19 situation, and Ford is expected to announce further restrictions Friday afternoon that could include new rules for the construction industry.