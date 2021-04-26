City
GoFundMe for 13-year-old Brampton girl who died of COVID raises almost $50K

Thirteen-year-old Emily Victoria Viegas from Brampton has tragically become one of the youngest people in Canada to die from COVID-19, and a GoFundMe campaign in her honour has raised nearly $50,000 in just a few days.

The young girl passed away in her home on April 22, according to the online fundraiser. She was the daughter of an essential worker.

Viegas' death follows a trend of much younger people falling seriously ill with COVID-19 amid Ontario's third wave, as well as a terrible new phenomenon of people dying at home before they can receive hospital care.

"With a heavy heart I regret to announce the passing of Emily Victoria Viegas the 13 year old daughter of our good friend Carlos Viegas," wrote family friend and campaign organizer Adrian Goddard in the GoFundMe description.

"If you have the means please donate whatever you can to help with her funeral and burial costs. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult and unfortunate time."

The fundraiser, launched just three days ago, has far exceeded its original goal of $10,000 — with $48,218 donated as of April 26 at 9:20 a.m.

The news of Viegas' death has understandably shaken many in the GTA and across Canada, prompting some public officials to share their condolences online. 

"The young & promising life of Emily Viegas was tragically cut short by COVID 19, the entire Peel community grieves this unimaginable loss," wrote Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson on Twitter Monday. "My heart is broken for this Family."

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown also shared his own message about the tragedy.

"This is beyond heart wrenching," he wrote. "As a parent, I am lost for words. Horrifying. We can never underestimate the seriousness of COVID-19 and the variants.  My deepest condolences on behalf of the City of Brampton. #RIPEmilyVictoriaViegas."

