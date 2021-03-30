Toronto wildlife experts save raccoon trapped on top of AC unit for three days

An adorable trash panda that was stuck on top of a second-story air conditioning unit is now safe and sound thanks to Toronto Wildlife Centre's rescue team.

The raccoon had been trapped on top of the unit for three days when wildlife workers came to his rescue, and TWC shared a video of the mission this past weekend.

"This raccoon was spotted with a wound on his face," wrote the organization in its video. "TWC's Rescue Team went to catch him as slept behind an air conditioner. Together Andrew and Sarrah safely got the raccoon down."

Watch TWC Rescue Team’s Andrew & Sarrah safely capture a #raccoon from on top of a 2nd story AC unit! Aaron had seen this raccoon in the same spot for 3 days before he called our Wildlife Hotline. The poor animal had a large wound on his face. Stay tuned for part 2 of this story. pic.twitter.com/OBEW98LHP8 — Toronto Wildlife Centre (@TWC_Wildlife) March 26, 2021

The video shows wildlife rescuer Andrew climbing a ladder up to where the raccoon is sleeping while Sarrah waits to catch the animal with a net down below.

The team transported the animal to Toronto Wildlife Centre immediately folllowing the rescue to treat his wound, according to TWC, was badly infected.

Fortunately, TWC shared an update on the little guy a day later and announced that his face wound had completely healed thanks to treatment and the dedication of their medical teams.

"Soon this raccoon will be able to return home to the wild," they wrote.

You may remember this #raccoon from yesterday’s tweet after he was rescued from a 2nd story AC unit! The wound on his face was badly infected but with treatment and the dedication of our medical teams, it's now healed! Soon this raccoon will be able to return home to the wild. pic.twitter.com/INvoyaZKK9 — Toronto Wildlife Centre (@TWC_Wildlife) March 27, 2021

Who doesn't love a happy ending?