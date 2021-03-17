Toronto to get one last blast of winter weather before spring settles in

Like so many other unpredictable, uncontrollable circumstances that impact our lives and happiness, the weather in Toronto is going to get worse before it gets better.

Spring will officially begin on Saturday, per the Gregorian calendar, and "pleasant conditions" are in fact expected all weekend with highs of 9 C and 11 C forecast for March 20 and March 21 respectively.

It'll be a sunny weekend too, if meteorologists are correct — and that bright, warmish weather could very well stick around until the end of the month.

Unfortunately, southern Ontario will have to deal with some freezing rain and potentially even snow first. But just a little bit.

Old Man Winter will take one last, feeble kick at the can before warmer temperatures reach the region this Friday, according to The Weather Network.

Clouds give way to some sunshine today & much warmer (but not as warm near Lake Ont.); Brisk wind & seasonal Thursday w/ showers possible early; Full sunshine but chilly & brisk wind Friday; Spectacular spring weather this weekend - full sunshine & April-like temperatures #onwx pic.twitter.com/kOOX4Iqxss — Doug Gillham (@gtaweather1) March 17, 2021

"Spring is on the doorstep, set to arrive in southern Ontario this weekend with pleasant conditions, but winter will bring brief periods of messy weather to parts of the region before then," reads a blog post published by the network Wednesday morning.

"The one significant system to watch this week was another major stateside storm — Texas low — that will now track well south of the border Thursday. This is the same low that is set to bring severe weather to the southern United States Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could be a major severe weather event."

The northern edges of that system could bring some rain, freezing drizzle and light snow through the GTA and Niagara region on Thursday but without any major impacts to travel or road conditions.

"This wintry shot will be rather brief though, as a longer period of dry weather and above seasonal conditions return by Friday and linger well into next week," states The Weather Network.

Temperatures are expected to dip as low as -6 C on Thursday overnight in Toronto, but that's the coldest temperature we'll see around these parts for the foreseeable future, if the forecast is accurate — and such a long mild stretch is worth waiting for.