Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Toronto police ask victims to come forward after arresting man for assault on TTC bus

Posted 2 hours ago
Toronto police have released several images of a 33-year-old man who was arrested following an unprovoked assault on a TTC bus in hopes that it will prompt more victims to come forward.

Police announced Thursday that a 57-year-old woman was riding on a TTC bus travelling westbound on Dundas and Shaw Streets on March 1 when a man approached her in a violent manner and assaulted her.

"This was an unprovoked assault and the woman sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries," said police in a news release.

On March 2, police identified the man as Ali Hassan, arrested him, and charged him with assault causing bodily harm as well as three counts of failing to comply with probation.

toronto police ttc assault

Photo courtesy of Toronto Police Service.

They also indicated that Hassan was scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Wednesday.

But TPS published another news release Friday, sharing additional photos of Hassan, indicating that police believe there are more victims and urging them to come forward.

toronto police ttc assault

Photo courtesy of Toronto Police Service.

"Investigators are asking anyone who has been assaulted in a similar unprovoked manner to contact police," they said.

Police released several photos of Hassan in the release, and said that anyone with information can contact them at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on the Facebook Leave a Tip page or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).

Lead photo by

Ashton Emanuel

