Special weather statement issued for Toronto as thunderstorms approach

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Careful out there, Toronto: As much as we're all enjoying this afternoon's unseasonably warm and sunny weather, trouble appears to be brewing in the sky.

What I'm saying is that if you're headed out for patio drinks after work or something, bring an umbrella. And a coat.

Environment Canada just issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto warning of "isolated thunderstorms" that meteorologists expect to hit sometime Thursday evening.

The federal weather agency says we can expect heavy rain and strong winds with gusting of up to 80 km/h in many areas of the city tonight, which could seriously mess any pretty park picnics that are live at the time.

"Rainfall amounts will generally be in the 20 to 40 mm range, with locally up to 50 mm possible in thunderstorms in some locales," reads the statement, noting that the rain should taper off around noon on Friday.

Sadly, the storms will usher some cooler air back into the region.

After reaching a record-setting high for March 25 of 21 C this afternoon, temperatures are forecast to reach 8 C overnight. Friday, while rainy and cloudy, is expected to see highs of 11 C with an overnight low of just 1 C.

If getting out of the house and into the sun is on your agenda this weekend, aim for Saturday, when temperatures reach 9 C amid a mix of sun and cloud. Sunday is shaping up to be a rainy one — and with a chance of flurries.

A Great Capture

