City
Karen Longwell
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
vaccine toronto

Huge lineups form outside Shopper's Drug Mart in Toronto as people try to get vaccine

City
Karen Longwell
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The first vaccines arrived in Ontario pharmacies this week and people formed huge lines to get the shot.

Vaccines rolled out in 160 Loblaw-owned pharmacies including Shoppers Drug Mart and pharmacies in Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Fortinos, and Zehrs locations in Ontario, the Loblaws Companies announced on Wednesday.

Pharmacies in Toronto, Windsor-Essex and Kingston area started administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to residents over ages 60-64 as part of a provincial pilot.

Word travelled quickly and people flocked to the stores in Toronto for a chance at a shot.

Walk-in vaccinations were reportedly accepted at a Shoppers Drug Mart on Danforth near Coxwell starting at 4 p.m. on March 10. People lined up down the street into the evening hours.

People waited around 90 minutes at the Danforth and Coxwell location for a shot, some arriving before 6:30 a.m. on March 11.

The locations are listed on the Shoppers Drug Mart website and there is also information on how to book an appointment, which is recommended for most locations.

But some people had trouble getting through to make an appointment.

"I've tried to book an appointment since this morning," one person wrote. "Tried around 10 different locations. It doesn't even go to their automated system!"

While some pharmacies have reportedly also run out of the vaccine, it is still hoped that offering the shots at pharmacies will get people vaccinated quicker.

"Across Canada, there are more than 10,000 pharmacies, in rural areas and urban centres," said Jeff Leger, President of Shoppers Drug Mart. "Based on the most recent flu season, it is expected that community pharmacies could vaccinate up to 3 million Canadians each week."

Lead photo by

A Great Capture

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Huge lineups form outside Shopper's Drug Mart in Toronto as people try to get vaccine

Police busted an illegal car meet-up in Oshawa with more than 300 people

Toronto Zoo releases adorable video of orangutan mates and they're couple goals

Clocks to spring forward in Ontario this weekend despite bill to get rid of time changes

Mayor Tory responds to funny viral video calling for a movie theatre in Dufferin Mall

You could be owed more than $100 as part of a class action gift card lawsuit in Ontario

Anti-masker films herself entering Toronto store maskless and fighting with staff

Almost all of Toronto's river water is contaminated with road salts even during summer