Huge lineups form outside Shopper's Drug Mart in Toronto as people try to get vaccine

The first vaccines arrived in Ontario pharmacies this week and people formed huge lines to get the shot.

Vaccines rolled out in 160 Loblaw-owned pharmacies including Shoppers Drug Mart and pharmacies in Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Fortinos, and Zehrs locations in Ontario, the Loblaws Companies announced on Wednesday.

Shoppers Drug Mart marks historic COVID-19 milestone with first vaccine in pharmacy in Ontario https://t.co/Pk40NVxCJf — CommercialRE (@TheCommercialRE) March 11, 2021

Pharmacies in Toronto, Windsor-Essex and Kingston area started administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to residents over ages 60-64 as part of a provincial pilot.

Word travelled quickly and people flocked to the stores in Toronto for a chance at a shot.

More than a dozen hopeful walk-ins lined up outside Danforth/Coxwell Shoppers Drug Mart for the #AstraZeneca vaccine. The first person in line was here before 6:30am. Shots at 9am pic.twitter.com/i8ph9sFmEa — Marianne Dimain (@MDimainGlobal) March 11, 2021

Walk-in vaccinations were reportedly accepted at a Shoppers Drug Mart on Danforth near Coxwell starting at 4 p.m. on March 10. People lined up down the street into the evening hours.

People waited around 90 minutes at the Danforth and Coxwell location for a shot, some arriving before 6:30 a.m. on March 11.

People 60 to 64 years of age waited over 90 minutes outside of a Shoppers Drug Mart on The Danforth near Coxwell to get their COVID shot. It is walk ins only at this location today. pic.twitter.com/4atXPHCPea — Steve Ryan (@SteveRyanCP24) March 11, 2021

The locations are listed on the Shoppers Drug Mart website and there is also information on how to book an appointment, which is recommended for most locations.

But some people had trouble getting through to make an appointment.

"I've tried to book an appointment since this morning," one person wrote. "Tried around 10 different locations. It doesn't even go to their automated system!"

Hi 🙋🏻‍♀️ just wanted to let the media know All Shoppers drug mart telephone’s are out ! Seems like None are working!?!? I’ve tried to book an appointment since this morning . Tried around 10 different locations. It doesn’t even go to their automated system!🤦🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ — Saghi Semino (@SaghiSemino) March 11, 2021

While some pharmacies have reportedly also run out of the vaccine, it is still hoped that offering the shots at pharmacies will get people vaccinated quicker.

"Across Canada, there are more than 10,000 pharmacies, in rural areas and urban centres," said Jeff Leger, President of Shoppers Drug Mart. "Based on the most recent flu season, it is expected that community pharmacies could vaccinate up to 3 million Canadians each week."