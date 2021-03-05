City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cat rescue toronto

People in Toronto are trying to save an abandoned cat that survived 8-storey fall

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Animal rescue volunteers are desperately trying to fundraise for a cat who fell off an eighth floor apartment balcony this past weekend. 

Rocky—the name given to the cat by not-for-profit cat rescue organization Rescue Angels—is currently in an emergency clinic on oxygen support.

The feline has a fractured pelvis, lungs filled with fluids, and a shattered leg, which might need to be amputated. 

cat rescue toronto

A cat, who rescue volunteers named Rocky, will need surgery and a possible leg amputation after falling from an eight-storey apartment balcony. Photo via Rescue Angels.

According to volunteers, the medical bills will be extremely high. Rescue Angels is now trying to fundraise $10,000 to cover part of Rocky's surgery and ICU support. 

"This is all extremely devastating, frustrating, and heartbreaking," said fundraiser organizer, Sarah Maajidah. 

"Rocky deserves a chance to fight and we want to help him as much as we can to pull through and have a second chance at life." 

Rocky was found Sunday evening by a someone taking a shortcut around a residential apartment by Weston Road and Highway 401.

Hiding in a corner, the cat was "howling in pain," says Rescue Angels. He was unable to move, refused food, and couldn't even move his tail properly. 

According to Rescue Angels volunteers, they were able to identify Rocky's owner.

"After speaking with Rocky's owner, previous foster and previous rescue where Rocky came from, they all chose to abandon him due to his costly medical expenses. Rocky's owner has no interest in taking him back and asked us to contact Rocky’s previous rescue." 

As of Tuesday, the group reported that Rocky's vitals are good, but that he hasn't been able to eat on his own yet.

Rescue Angels, which runs a network of foster homes across the GTA, helps to maintain and manage colonies of stray cats. So far, the group's fundraiser has collected over $6,000 in donations for Rocky. 

Lead photo by

Rescue Angels

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

These are the rules for when Toronto enters the grey lockdown zone

Retail stores can officially reopen for in-person shopping in Toronto next week

Here are the new gathering limits under grey zone lockdown in Toronto

Toronto will officially enter the grey zone of Ontario's framework on Monday

People in Toronto are trying to save an abandoned cat that survived 8-storey fall

Toronto drivers will be slapped with tickets if caught speeding in these 50 new locations

Stay-at-home order will officially be lifted in Toronto next week

Toronto Zoo releases video of gorillas playing with bubbles and it's so cute it hurts