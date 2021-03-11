Police busted an illegal car meet-up in Oshawa with more than 300 people

You know lockdown is easing up and things are getting back to normal when the GTA car bros start congregating for meetups again — and yes, it's already happening.

(GTA here meaning Greater Toronto Area, not Grand Theft Auto, though the confusion is understandable.)

Durham police had to bust up a large gathering in a parking lot in Oshawa around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Taunton and Harmony Roads, and discovered upon arrival that no, it wasn't just a swarm of people eager to get their shop on at the plaza's Mark's or La Vie en Rose.

Just stupid and irresponsible — RamkissS (@RamkissS) March 11, 2021

It was one of suburban Southern Ontario's famous car meets, in which a whole bunch of yahoos gather to admire each other's modded cars, show off their own, and perhaps even race and get up to other ill-advised antics.

Unfortunately for those in attendance, Durham Region is currently in the red zone of the province's reopening framework, meaning that private social gatherings are limited to 25 people outdoors, and only five indoors.

In this case, the party was well over 25 people — more than 300, in fact.

No arrests were made, though it is unclear if the cops decided to issue any tickets for violating the Reopening Ontario Act, which they definitely could have.

I live in the area. They were very loud! Then the helicopter! Kept my children awake 😔 we are still battling high covid numbers. I hope tickets were issued! — Paula Drinkle (@pmdrinkle) March 11, 2021

In similar incidents, for whatever reason, law enforcement has not been very harsh with punishing those who choose to ignore provincial orders — though it's clear this meetup, like many others, annoyed the hell out of locals nearby.