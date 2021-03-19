The Ontario Sunshine List for 2020 just dropped and here's who made the most money

The Ontario Sunshine list for 2020 is here which means it's a good day for gossipy types, career-curious kids, and people who care about how much of their tax dollares go toward the salaries of public servants.

The provincial government just released the full names, positions, salaries and total taxable benefits earned by all public sector employees last year in the form of a searchable, sortable digital table that you can access right here.

For those unaware, Ontario requires any organization that recieves public funding from the province to "make public, by March 31 each year," the names and salaries of any employeees paid $100,000 or more in the previous calendar year.

Colloquially referred to as the sunshine list, this registry has been published every year since 1996 with the passing of Ontario's Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act.

People included on the list include anyone who works for crown agencies, municipalities, hospitals, school boards, public health boards, the provincial government, universities, colleges, Ontario Power Generation and "other public sector employers who receive a significant level of funding from the provincial government."

While the average public sector salary was down slightly in 2020 from the year previous, the number of people who earned more than $100,000 has shot up, largely in part due to overtime hours amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"The pandemic created significant demands on many parts of the public service to support Ontarians," reads a release issued by the government on Friday.

"Staff in many sectors, notably health care, worked extraordinary hours to help keep Ontario safe. Pandemic-related payments, such as significant overtime hours and pandemic pay, resulted in higher incomes year-over-year for some employees, including the potential to surpass the $100,000 threshold."

While the government credits 75 per cent of the 2020 sunshine list's growth to "increases in the Hospitals and Boards of Public Health and School Boards sectors," you won't find any nurses or teachers at the top.

Rather, the province's highest publicly-paid earners all appear to be executives — six of the top 10 at Ontario Power Generation.

Here are the top 10 highest public sector salary disclosures in Ontario for 2020.

Kenneth Hartwick, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ontario Power Generation, $1,228,517.00 Dominique Miniere, President, Nuclear, Ontario Power Generation, $1,131,767.04 Sean Granville, Chief Operations Officer and Chief Nuclear Officer, Ontario Power Generation, $901,606.32 Michael Martelli, Chief Projects Officer, Ontario Power Generation, $850,332.27 Kevin Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, University Health Network, $844,992.20 Randy Lockwood, Senior Vice President Pickering, Ontario Power Generation, $818,891.74 Dietmar Reiner, Senior Vice President Nuclear Projects, Ontario Power Generation, $817,862.24 Mark Fuller, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ontario Public Service Pension Board, $797,474.68 Stephen Rigby, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, $797,308.55 Timothy Rutledge, President and Chief Executive Officer, Unity Health Toronto, $776,412.00

To search the full list by sector, industry, name or salary, you can visit the province's website.