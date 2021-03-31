City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
sinkhole toronto

Stretch of major Toronto street closing for up to two months due to large sinkhole

City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A massive sinkhole has opened up along a stretch of College Street in downtown Toronto, putting a crimp in the plans of anyone who regularly travels along this route.

According to Transportation Services, the sinkhole is located at the Beverley Street/St. George Street intersection on College, and it was caused by the collapse of a sewer that's over 1o0 years-old.

As a result, College Street from McCaul to Huron will be fully closed for up to eight weeks as crews work on emergency repairs. 

Detour signs are in place, and anyone who typically travels along this section will have to find an alternative route — including the 506 Carlton streetcar

"Repair work is complex," wrote Transportation Services on Twitter Wednesday morning. "Crews are working round the clock to have the road reinstated as soon as possible."

Lead photo by

TO Transportation

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is getting a brand new park at the former Honest Ed's site

Canada is considering new laws to protect people who work from home

Stretch of major Toronto street closing for up to two months due to large sinkhole

Woman arrested outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion in Toronto

Cell phone tower fire in Toronto closes part of major highway and muddles morning traffic

People in Toronto tired of getting parking tickets while trying to do the right thing

Doug Ford warns that another provincewide lockdown is on the table for Ontario

Canadians not reacting well to being asked to cancel holiday travel plans this long weekend