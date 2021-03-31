Stretch of major Toronto street closing for up to two months due to large sinkhole
A massive sinkhole has opened up along a stretch of College Street in downtown Toronto, putting a crimp in the plans of anyone who regularly travels along this route.
According to Transportation Services, the sinkhole is located at the Beverley Street/St. George Street intersection on College, and it was caused by the collapse of a sewer that's over 1o0 years-old.
As a result, College Street from McCaul to Huron will be fully closed for up to eight weeks as crews work on emergency repairs.
#TrafficAlertTO - College St, from McCaul St to Huron St, will be fully closed up to 8 weeks as crews continue emergency repairs for a large sinkhole. Detour signs in place. If making essential travel, please plan an alternate route. @cityoftoronto @TTCnotices @311Toronto— TO Transportation (@TO_Transport) March 31, 2021
Detour signs are in place, and anyone who typically travels along this section will have to find an alternative route — including the 506 Carlton streetcar.
That sinkhole on college/carleton (don't know which street, and I should've checked and got it on video!) must be massive enough to swallow the tracks! #ttc #college #506 #sinkhole— GNU/Linux-using Rootbrian's updates and thoughts (@Rootbrian_) March 26, 2021
"Repair work is complex," wrote Transportation Services on Twitter Wednesday morning. "Crews are working round the clock to have the road reinstated as soon as possible."
