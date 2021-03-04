City
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
debra dolan

Globe and Mail blasted for likening lockdown to Anne Frank hiding from Nazis

City
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Living for months under a heavy-handed lockdown and stay-at-home orders has been undoubtedly taxing on all of us, leading to increased instances of domestic violence, eating disorders and other mental health issues, opioid deaths and suicidal ideation.

But drawing some sort of comparison between current government orders to limit normal activities and stay home as much as possible to historical events where millions of people were persecuted and killed in a genocide is not just tone deaf; but quite shocking.

Shocked would be an understatement if describing the general reaction to a new piece published in the Globe and Mail on Wednesday titled "Lessons in living from Anne Frank," during which Vancouver contributor Debra Dolan reflects on how living in pandemic lockdown reminds her of Anne Frank's The Diary of a Young Girl.

The immediate and fervent backlash was something that perhaps should have been anticipated given the headline and nature of the piece, with social media users appalled that a national outlet of such stature could miss the mark so drastically by letting it see the light of day.

Upon reading, the personal essay really is more about Dolan's lifelong feeling of connection with Frank after reading the girl's diaries in her formative years; about her ability to relate to her as a fellow diarist and writer, and what she's learned from her decades of writing and self-reflection.

"It had been nearly 50 years since I read The Diary of a Young Girl. What a timeless piece of writing; especially during a global pandemic with its restrictions, anxiety and isolation," the piece starts.

"Rereading the book, I was reminded that Anne Frank was contained with seven others in space less than 400 square feet for 761 days. She never went outdoors. 761 days! And… still… there was hope, gratitude, peace, loving interactions, humour and a yearning to write."

Dolan continues on to detail how, amid her COVID fatigue, she has found herself more than ever wondering what Anne would think and do during this difficult time.

But having these fleeting personal thoughts is one thing, sure — publishing them in a piece that appears at first glance to liken the choice to heed lockdown restrictions as a free person in a modern, democratic society to a family of Jews who had to hide in a tiny cupboard to evade capture by Nazis is completely another.

"I have written and lived for 47 years more than Anne. Would Anne have learned similar lessons through her writings as I have done?," Dolan contemplates.

"Knowing how it all ended so tragically for Anne, and those she loved, I have renewed inspiration to recognize my own potential and live fully in whatever life hands out in these unprecedented times."

Though ostensibly not ill-intentioned, the piece has caused understandable outrage for its insensitivity, with the Globe eventually deciding to take the article down as of shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The outlet did not reply to a request for comment by the time of publication, but did issue a brief tweet at 10:06 a.m. stating that "An essay about Anne Frank and lockdown has been removed because it did not meet our standards. We apologize for this error."

Lead photo by

Bruce Reeve

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto has lost $8.35 billion in tourism dollars due to COVID-19 so far

Globe and Mail blasted for likening lockdown to Anne Frank hiding from Nazis

Anti-maskers grab and detain woman trying to walk through Toronto protest

Toronto announces new workplace safety rules and proactive enforcement blitz

Toronto and Peel's small businesses have had enough after 100 days of lockdown

Toronto's top doctor recommends moving city into grey zone next week

Peel's top health official wants Brampton and Mississauga to go into grey zone lockdown

High school in Vaughan changes racist name to Hodan Nalayeh Secondary School