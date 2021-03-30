City
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
canada travel

Canadians not reacting well to being asked to cancel holiday travel plans this long weekend

City
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Spring weather is here for the southern parts of the country, things are opening up further in some jurisdictions and people are getting out and about as we ride the third wave of the pandemic.

But approaching this coming long weekend, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reminding Canadians to avoid travelling and gathering for Easter or Passover, as the government has asked of us during holidays past.

"Now is not the time to travel," the PM tweeted to his 5.5 million followers on Monday. "If you have plans to head somewhere for the long weekend, cancel them. There are other, safer ways for you to connect with your family and friends."

Though these sorts of requests to follow public health guidance have been persistent from all levels of government over the course of the pandemic, residents appear to be growing weary of what they see as politicians' failures to properly deal with COVID-19.

In the case of the feds, it seems many are rightfully livid over the fact that Canada is so far behind other nations as far as our vaccine program is concerned, and also that officials are blaming the behaviour of individuals rather than acknowledging the impact delayed vaccine procurement has had on current infection rates and projections.

The vast majority of the responses to Trudeau's message have been negative, with many pointing out that we are far behind sibling countries like the U.S., where President Joe Biden has promised that 90 per cent of adults will be eligible for vaccination within the next three weeks.

Canada, meanwhile, is only administering doses to those aged 70 or older at the moment, at best.

Some users are also pointing out the preferential treatment professional athletes and others have received when entering Canada, noting that their mandatory quarantine period is half that of a normal person.

Trudeau took the time to remind anyone flying into the country — save for these select groups — of the current rules, which include proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of an incoming flight, a mandatory hotel stay on the travelers' dime while they await results of a second mandatory test, and two weeks of isolation.

"These border measures are some of the strongest in the world," he wrote, "and they're in place to keep you, your loved ones, and your community safe."

Countries like Australia, meanwhile, long ago closed borders to all but non-residents due to the health crisis.

Canadians are urged to continue to stay home and refrain from any and all non-essential travel as we approach this Good Friday, Easter Monday and the tail end of Passover, which ends on April 4.

Lead photo by

@kitmasterbloke

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Doug Ford warns that another provincewide lockdown is on the table for Ontario

Canadians not reacting well to being asked to cancel holiday travel plans this long weekend

High Park cherry blossoms hit peak bloom in a month and still no rules from the city

Brampton driver narrowly escapes flying saw blade on local highway

People living near Ontario Line will have to ask permission to build backyard decks and pools

Toronto wildlife experts save raccoon trapped on top of AC unit for three days

What's open and closed Good Friday 2021 in Toronto

Snow expected to hit Toronto just in time for the first day of April