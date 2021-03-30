Canadians not reacting well to being asked to cancel holiday travel plans this long weekend

Spring weather is here for the southern parts of the country, things are opening up further in some jurisdictions and people are getting out and about as we ride the third wave of the pandemic.

But approaching this coming long weekend, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reminding Canadians to avoid travelling and gathering for Easter or Passover, as the government has asked of us during holidays past.

"Now is not the time to travel," the PM tweeted to his 5.5 million followers on Monday. "If you have plans to head somewhere for the long weekend, cancel them. There are other, safer ways for you to connect with your family and friends."

Just stop, please. Focus every ounce of energy into getting Canadians vaccinated instead of this theatre. At least we are doing way better than those poor Americans—oh, wait. pic.twitter.com/o3uj45QDUR — Craig Hooper (@craigseanhooper) March 30, 2021

Though these sorts of requests to follow public health guidance have been persistent from all levels of government over the course of the pandemic, residents appear to be growing weary of what they see as politicians' failures to properly deal with COVID-19.

In the case of the feds, it seems many are rightfully livid over the fact that Canada is so far behind other nations as far as our vaccine program is concerned, and also that officials are blaming the behaviour of individuals rather than acknowledging the impact delayed vaccine procurement has had on current infection rates and projections.

No Justin, they are in place to help deflect from your inability to get the vaccines the country needed. The statistics on int'l travelers proves this has had zero effect. — Ian Williams (@Scscottish) March 29, 2021

The vast majority of the responses to Trudeau's message have been negative, with many pointing out that we are far behind sibling countries like the U.S., where President Joe Biden has promised that 90 per cent of adults will be eligible for vaccination within the next three weeks.

Canada, meanwhile, is only administering doses to those aged 70 or older at the moment, at best.

Strongest but useless! The # of new covid cases haven’t been decreased. @JustinTrudeau sucks at securing vaccine for Canadians! Try to blame the travelers to divert his failures @FacesofAdvocacy — Glorienna (@glorienna) March 30, 2021

Some users are also pointing out the preferential treatment professional athletes and others have received when entering Canada, noting that their mandatory quarantine period is half that of a normal person.

Trudeau took the time to remind anyone flying into the country — save for these select groups — of the current rules, which include proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of an incoming flight, a mandatory hotel stay on the travelers' dime while they await results of a second mandatory test, and two weeks of isolation.

"These border measures are some of the strongest in the world," he wrote, "and they're in place to keep you, your loved ones, and your community safe."

Countries like Australia, meanwhile, long ago closed borders to all but non-residents due to the health crisis.

Strongest measures because we have one of the weakest leaders who’s inability to secure vaccine doses is seriously risking our health. How can we be so far down the list? Worse than some “third world” countries. — Steve Hughes🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇨🇦 (@madtaffy1967) March 29, 2021

Canadians are urged to continue to stay home and refrain from any and all non-essential travel as we approach this Good Friday, Easter Monday and the tail end of Passover, which ends on April 4.