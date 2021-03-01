More businesses caught disobeying lockdown rules in Toronto this weekend

Another week, another slew of businesses and individuals caught violating lockdown rules in Toronto.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg provided his weekly enforcement update during the city's COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon, and he revealed that two businesses were charged for contraventions related to the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA) this past weekend.

In the first instance, the owner and operator of a personal service salon received two charges after reopening illegally amid lockdown measures requiring them to remain shuttered, according to Pegg.

One charge as well as a temporary closure order was also issued against the owner of a restaurant and bar in the city, though Pegg did not reveal the name of either business.

Enforcement officers also laid 15 charges as a result of large gatherings on private property and in private residences over the course of the weekend, because some people are clearly willing to risk it all for a party.

And just like every other weekend, Toronto Police responded to an anti-mask protest at Queen's Park on Saturday, resulting in two charges laid under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act and one under the Criminal Code.

These charges come as Toronto's current lockdown restrictions are set to expire on March 9, at which point public health officials will determine whether or not the city is finally ready to transition into the colour-coded framework along with nearly every other region in Ontario.