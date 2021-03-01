City
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto lockdown rules

More businesses caught disobeying lockdown rules in Toronto this weekend

City
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Another week, another slew of businesses and individuals caught violating lockdown rules in Toronto. 

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg provided his weekly enforcement update during the city's COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon, and he revealed that two businesses were charged for contraventions related to the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA) this past weekend.

In the first instance, the owner and operator of a personal service salon received two charges after reopening illegally amid lockdown measures requiring them to remain shuttered, according to Pegg.

One charge as well as a temporary closure order was also issued against the owner of a restaurant and bar in the city, though Pegg did not reveal the name of either business.

Enforcement officers also laid 15 charges as a result of large gatherings on private property and in private residences over the course of the weekend, because some people are clearly willing to risk it all for a party.

And just like every other weekend, Toronto Police responded to an anti-mask protest at Queen's Park on Saturday, resulting in two charges laid under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act and one under the Criminal Code.

These charges come as Toronto's current lockdown restrictions are set to expire on March 9, at which point public health officials will determine whether or not the city is finally ready to transition into the colour-coded framework along with nearly every other region in Ontario.

Lead photo by

Jason Hargrove

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Residents push back against new Toronto slaughterhouse that kills 1,600 cows a week

Toronto wants people to wear pink Band Aid stickers and take selfies after getting vaccinated

More businesses caught disobeying lockdown rules in Toronto this weekend

Nearly 3k speeding tickets issued in one month on Toronto's most ticketed street

Hundreds line up outside Toronto mayor's condo to protest tiny shelter injunction

Canada Post keeps halting mail service to Toronto buildings due to maskless residents

This TTC safety tool made in Toronto is blowing up on TikTok

Spring-like weather over for Toronto as extreme cold weather alert comes into effect