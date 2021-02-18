Ontario to announce reopening decision for Toronto on Friday

Ontario health minister Christine Elliot has announced that Toronto is among four regions which can expect to hear a decision on reopening by Friday.

York Region, Peel Region, and North Bay Parry Sound will also learn the result of the cabinet's reopening decision alongside Toronto. Each region is currently still under a stay-at-home order and is awaiting word on what colour zone they can expect to move into when lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Elliot said the province plans to carefully consider the request of medical officers of health in Toronto and Peel who have asked that stay-at-home orders are kept in place until at least March 9.

Mayor John Tory has also expressed his support of extending lockdown measures to ensure the city can reopen safely.

Many are concerned that reopening too early could set off a third-wave and force the city into yet another lockdown during the summer. Thankfully, Doug Ford has already suggested that the Ontario government is likely to grant Toronto's request to extend lockdown measures for at least two weeks.

No doubt that all eyes will be on the province Friday afternoon as everyone awaits word on an absolutely critical decision.